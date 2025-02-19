AIRLINK 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.27%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (17.02%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.26%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.96%)
PAEL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.57%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
SEARL 98.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SSGC 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.51%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.64%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (9.59%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
China’s yuan slips on rising dollar buying interest, trade uncertainty weighs on sentiment

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 01:37pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped against the dollar on Wednesday, dragged lower by rising buying interest in the greenback while investors remained cautious trade relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The Chinese currency posted a wild swing over the past week, weakening to a three-week low before rebounding to a three-week high, and households and companies quickly took advantage of a pullback in the dollar to stock up on the cheaper greenback, traders said. Looming tariff threats under US President Donald Trump also weighed on market sentiment, traders and analysts said.

During Trump’s first term as president, the yuan weakened more than 12% against the dollar during a series of US and Chinese tariff announcements between March 2018 and May 2020.

“Due to the possibility of escalating tit-for-tat trade war with the US, we forecast USD/CNY to rise towards 7.40 by end-Q1 and 7.50 from Q2 onwards to reflect yuan weakness,” said Tommy Wu, senior economist at Commerzbank.

As of 0244 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.13% lower at 7.2828 to the dollar, compared with a three-week high of 7.2424 hit on Monday. Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.2840.

Before market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1705 per dollar, 1,102 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2807.

Yuan jumps to 3-week high

The central bank has set its official guidance on the firmer side of market projections since mid-November, which analysts and traders see as a sign of unease over the yuan’s decline.

Separately, market attention will quickly shift to monetary policy stances in the United States and China, traders said.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its January meeting minutes later in the session, and investors will look for clues on how policymakers are weighing the risk of a global trade war.

China yuan

