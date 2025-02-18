Haris Rauf returns: Pakistan announce playing XI for Champions Trophy opener

Haris Rauf replaced Faheem Ashraf as Pakistan announced their playing XI for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener on Tuesday.

The match will be played at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19.

Rauf had missed the last two matches of the tri-nation series after he experienced a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during the tournament’s opening match against the same opponent.

Besides, middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir, who played a short but handy knock against New Zealand in the tri-series final, has secured his spot in the playing XI.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in tri-series final

Star batters Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will open the innings, followed by Saud Shakeel.

The middle-order lineup consists of captain Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan have introduced a pace-heavy attack, featuring Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, with Abrar Ahmed as the only specialist spinner.

Pakistan’s Playing XI against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.