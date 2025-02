PARIS: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European foreign ministers that the United States wants a sustainable peace deal in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

US top diplomat meets Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire talks

“I spoke to my American counterpart yesterday. He told me again that their objective was not a fragile ceasefire or a transitional pause that would allow Russia to rebuild their forces, but a lasting peace,” Barrot told RTL radio.