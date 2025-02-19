AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
Life & Style

Chinese film Nezha 2 becomes highest-grossing animated film globally

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 11:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese animated blockbuster Nezha 2 overtook Pixar’s Inside Out 2 on Tuesday to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

Nezha 2 has amassed a total box office of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) including pre-sales and overseas earnings, making it the eighth highest box office film globally.

Over 99% of Nezha 2’s box office income has come from mainland China, starkly in contrast to Hollywood films, which typically rely on a more global distribution strategy.

Jury acquits rapper A$AP Rocky in Hollywood gun assault case

Nezha 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit Nezha. The film is based on a 16th century Chinese novel “The Investiture of the Gods”, depicting a hero boy with magic power who tried to defend Chentangguan, a fortress town.

Directed by Sichuan-born director Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, the film propelled the 2025 Lunar New Year box office in the country to an all-time high.

