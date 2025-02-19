AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.69%)
FFL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.33%)
KOSM 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (12.14%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
OGDC 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.36%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.44%)
PAEL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.21%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
SEARL 98.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.48%)
SYM 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (8.03%)
BR100 11,911 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,316 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 113,444 Increased By 355.7 (0.31%)
KSE30 35,338 Increased By 29.1 (0.08%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF urges tighter fiscal controls to save Maldives

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2025 11:18am

MALÉ: The Maldives needs “urgent and stronger” fiscal consolidation to salvage its troubled economy despite a thriving tourism industry, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

The upmarket Indian Ocean holiday destination expects its economy to grow by five percent in 2025, but the IMF warned the sunny forecast masked potential headwinds.

“There is large uncertainty around the forecasts and risks are tilted to the downside,” the Washington-based lender of last resort said in a Tuesday statement.

“There is the need for more urgent and stronger fiscal consolidation. Holistic expenditure rationalisation is necessary to restrain excessive spending.”

The tiny nation refused an IMF bailout loan late last year and the government announced severe spending cuts, with President Mohamed Muizzu taking a 50 percent pay cut.

Muizzu has also introduced a mandatory 10 percent pay cut to most public sector jobs.

The Maldives said in September that its financial troubles were “temporary” and that it had no plans to seek a bailout, despite warnings of a possible sovereign default.

The IMF said overall fiscal deficits and public debt are projected to stay elevated and called for urgent policy adjustment.

“The Maldives is navigating a pivotal moment to urgently restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability,” the IMF said.

Known as a luxury holiday destination with pristine white sand beaches and secluded resorts, the Maldives has also become a geopolitical hotspot.

China and India are the two largest bilateral lenders to the Maldives, which is made up of 1,192 coral islands scattered across the equator.

IMF, govt teams to discuss energy reform mechanism

Beijing has pledged more funding since the 2023 victory by Muizzu, who thanked China for its “selfless assistance” in providing development funds.

Muizzu was welcomed in New Delhi in October by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rolled out financial support to bolster the archipelago’s struggling economy.

Official data showed the Maldives’ foreign debt at $3.37 billion in the first quarter of 2024, equating to around 45 percent of GDP.

China accounted for about 20 percent of the external debt, while India owned just under 18 percent.

IMF Maldives

Comments

200 characters

IMF urges tighter fiscal controls to save Maldives

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Oil gains on U.S., Russia supply curtailments as market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

Read more stories