WTA to ban man after Raducanu ‘security incident’ in Dubai

DUBAI: Emma Raducanu was targeted by “a man who exhibited fixated behaviour” during the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, tennis officials said Wednesday, after the former US Open champion was reduced to tears on court.

The 22-year-old Briton was down 2-0 in the first set against Karolina Muchova on Tuesday when she approached the umpire, then briefly took refuge behind the umpire’s chair.

Muchova went over to see what was wrong before the 2021 New York champion Raducanu reappeared, wiping away tears with her towel.

The Women’s Tennis Association said it would ban the man after what it called “the security incident in Dubai”.

“On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour,” a statement said.

“This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected.

“He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.”

In 2022, a London court issued a five-year restraining order against a man who stalked the British tennis star, including making several visits to her home.

The WTA said in its statement that it “is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support”.

It added: “We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.”

The Czech Republic’s Muchova won the second-round match 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.