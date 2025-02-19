AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.69%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.33%)
KOSM 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (12.14%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
OGDC 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.36%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 174.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
SEARL 98.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.51%)
SYM 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.51%)
BR100 11,911 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,316 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 113,410 Increased By 321.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,326 Increased By 16.9 (0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WTA to ban man after Raducanu ‘security incident’ in Dubai

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2025 11:16am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Emma Raducanu was targeted by “a man who exhibited fixated behaviour” during the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, tennis officials said Wednesday, after the former US Open champion was reduced to tears on court.

The 22-year-old Briton was down 2-0 in the first set against Karolina Muchova on Tuesday when she approached the umpire, then briefly took refuge behind the umpire’s chair.

Muchova went over to see what was wrong before the 2021 New York champion Raducanu reappeared, wiping away tears with her towel.

The Women’s Tennis Association said it would ban the man after what it called “the security incident in Dubai”.

“On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour,” a statement said.

“This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected.

“He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.”

Sinner case ‘a million miles from doping’: WADA

In 2022, a London court issued a five-year restraining order against a man who stalked the British tennis star, including making several visits to her home.

The WTA said in its statement that it “is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support”.

It added: “We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.”

The Czech Republic’s Muchova won the second-round match 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

Emma Raducanu

Comments

200 characters

WTA to ban man after Raducanu ‘security incident’ in Dubai

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Oil gains on U.S., Russia supply curtailments as market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

Read more stories