AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.69%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.33%)
KOSM 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (12.14%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
OGDC 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.36%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 174.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
SEARL 98.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.51%)
SYM 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.51%)
BR100 11,911 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,316 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 113,410 Increased By 321.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,326 Increased By 16.9 (0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Uganda discharges all eight Ebola patients, health minister says

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 10:35am

KAMPALA: Uganda has discharged eight people after they recovered from Ebola although at least 265 contacts remain under quarantine, its health minister said.

The East African country declared an outbreak of the highly infectious and often fatal haemorrhagic disease late last month after one man - a male nurse at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala - died.

Eight other people received treatment and “have all done well and are due for discharge today,” Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng told a press conference on Tuesday.

She said 265 contacts remained under “strict quarantine and monitoring” in the capital Kampala, as well as in Jinja and Mbale - two cities in Eastern Uganda.

“None of these contacts have exhibited symptoms so far though they will remain under quarantine for 21 days from the time of their contact or exposure to the index case,” Aceng said.

Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda

Uganda’s latest Ebola outbreak was caused by the Sudan strain of the virus.

There is currently no vaccine for that strain although a trial programme is underway.

Existing vaccines are for the Zaire strain of Ebola, which triggered recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ebola symptoms include fever, headache and muscle pains. The virus is transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissue.

Uganda Ebola

Comments

200 characters

Uganda discharges all eight Ebola patients, health minister says

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Oil gains on U.S., Russia supply curtailments as market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

Read more stories