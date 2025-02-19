AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.69%)
FFL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.57%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12.31%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 38.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 174.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.29%)
PRL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 98.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.67%)
SYM 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.51%)
BR100 11,911 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,316 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 113,389 Increased By 300.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,318 Increased By 9.2 (0.03%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm climbs on firmer rival oils, output concerns

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 10:28am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, driven by stronger rival edible oils and production concerns, while increased buying ahead of a major industry conference also supported prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 82 ringgit, or 1.82%, to 4,586 ringgit ($1,032.65) a metric ton at the midday break.

The contract fell 0.84% on Tuesday.

The palm oil market is on a positive trajectory in unison with the rise in the Dalian and Chicago market, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“We are also seeing good buying interest likely being driven by position covering ahead of next week’s global edible oils industry conference and concerns about the weather’s impact on production in East Malaysia,” he said.

In its February 16 forecast, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said that a monsoon surge will likely affect the country from February 21-25 with continuous heavy rains in East Malaysia and the eastern states of Peninsular Malaysia.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 0.61%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.35%.

Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.13%. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged higher amid supply disruptions in the US and Russia and as markets awaited clarity on the Ukraine peace talks. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil higher

The European Union’s soybean imports for the 2024-25 season, which began in July, reached 8.62 million tons by February 16, up 11% year-on-year, while palm oil imports totalled 1.78 million tons, down 21%.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.02% against the US dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may rise to 4,633 ringgit per ton, as its uptrend from 4,106 ringgit could have resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm climbs on firmer rival oils, output concerns

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Oil gains on U.S., Russia supply curtailments as market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

Read more stories