AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.39%)
BOP 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
FLYNG 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.43%)
HUBC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.01%)
MLCF 47.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
OGDC 205.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.66%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.23%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.89%)
BR100 11,941 Increased By 23.4 (0.2%)
BR30 35,268 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 113,352 Increased By 263.6 (0.23%)
KSE30 35,367 Increased By 57.9 (0.16%)
Feb 19, 2025
World

US SEC seeks India’s help in Adani fraud probe

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:53am

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

The SEC told a New York district court its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from India’s Ministry of Law and Justice to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani.

Neither man is in U.S. custody, and they are currently located in India. Adani Group didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Indian government could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours.

How Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s alleged bribery scheme took off and unravelled

Last year, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment accusing Adani of bribing Indian officials to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of his Adani Group conglomerate, and then misleading U.S. investors by providing reassuring information about the company’s anti-corruption practices.

Adani Group has called the allegations “baseless” and vowed to seek “all possible legal recourse.”

