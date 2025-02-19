AIRLINK 189.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.24%)
Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

NNI Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan sees huge potential in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, as the country plans to double its exports in the next three to five years, according to details of his media interviews shared on Tuesday officially.

The minister and the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad, travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend the two-day Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2025, which brought together global financial leaders, including the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Pakistan has already taken several steps to benefit from the Middle Eastern and Chinese markets, signing memorandums of understanding to ensure business-to-business collaborations and setting up special economic zones to attract foreign investment for greater employment and industrial development.

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

“Our ambition is that we are roughly about $30 billion plus in terms of exports, and we want to double in the next sort of three to five years,” Aurangzeb said in interviews with Asharq Business and Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Alula Conference in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country sold $30.7 billion worth of goods in the international market by the end of the last fiscal year in June 2024, showing an 11 percent growth over the $27.7 billion in exports made in 2023.

In the first seven months of the current fiscal year until January, Pakistan’s exports rose 10 percent to $19.6 billion compared with $17.8 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

The finance minister said his country had progressed in terms of macroeconomic stability in the past 12 to 14 months, pointing out that it was now trying to turn trade and investment into the engines of its economic growth.

“Going forward, I see GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), where we are sitting right now, we see huge export potential in these markets,” he continued.

The GCC is a regional organization comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

Pakistan’s fragile economy has shown signs of stability in the past year, with inflation easing to 2.41 percent in January, creating room for the central bank to reduce borrowing rates by a cumulative 1,000 basis points since June to 12 percent to spur growth.

The State Bank of Pakistan expects 2.5 to 3.5 percent growth in the current fiscal year ending in June.

“We want to now consolidate and use this and the fiscal space which is available to prioritize expenditures that can then help our trajectory as we move forward,” said the minister.

