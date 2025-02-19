PSX stays positive with healthy gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend and closed on strong positive note with healthy gains on the back of fresh buying on available attractive low levels.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,344.95 points or 1.20 percent and closed at 113,088.48 points. During the session, the index hit 113,252.55 points intra-day high, however closed at slightly lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Trading activities also improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 545.005 million shares as compared to 511.194 million shares traded on Monday while total daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 20.741 billion against previous session’s Rs 19.635 billion.

BRIndex100 soared by 168.74 points or 1.44 percent to close at 11,917.83 points with total daily turnover of 497.181 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 816.79 points or 2.37 percent to close at 35,318.30 points with total daily trading volumes of 399.599 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net seller of shares worth $695,574. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 161 billion to Rs 13.948 trillion. Out of total 446 active scrips, 255 closed in positive and 139 in negative while the value of 52 stocks remained unchanged.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 200.841 million shares and increased by Rs 1.06 to close at Rs 13.23 followed by Power Cement that lost Re 0.05 to close at Rs 10.71 with 25.779 million shares. WorldCall Telecom gained Re 0.03 to close at Rs 1.50 with 21.844 million shares.

Rafhan Maize Products Company and Lucky Cement Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 140.28 and Rs 55.35 respectively to close at Rs 9,529.61 and Rs 1,459.65 while PIA Holding Company Limited and Sapphire Fibres Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 92.80 and Rs 59.44 respectively to close at Rs 853.54 and Rs 1,039.96.

Muhammad Hasan Ather at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index surged by 1,345 points or 1.2 percent, reaching an intraday high of 113,252.

This robust recovery reflects positive investor sentiment driven by strong earnings reports from major banks and optimism surrounding ongoing energy sector reforms.

Anticipation of further positive results from the E&Ps and significant gains in the cement sector also contributed to the rally.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 427.78 points or 2.01 percent to close at 21,662.41 points with total turnover of 5.633 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 351.75 points or 2.95 percent to close at 12,273.03 points with 57.928 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 285.79 points or 0.94 percent to close at 30,661.32 points with 231.257 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 261.27 points or 1.42 percent to close at 18,709.47 points with 25.988 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index soared by 220.37 points or 2.01 percent to close at 11,167.65 points with 28.027 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index lost 8.76 points or 0.17 percent to close at 5,094.43 points with 58.609 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bullish as investor speculate over WB and IMF talks after WB approval $40 billion investment under country partnership framework.

He said surging global crude oil prices, robust data on textile exports surging by 15.86 percent YoY in January 2025, upbeat earnings in fertilizer, cement and banking sectors and expectations for further SBP policy easing amid thin inflation played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX.

