AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 154.3 (1.31%)
BR30 35,318 Increased By 768.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China condemns US ‘tariff shocks’ at WTO

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2025 01:35am

GENEVA: The sweeping tariffs threatened or imposed by US President Donald Trump risk triggering inflation, market distortions, and even a global recession, China said on Tuesday at the World Trade Organization.

After returning to office on January 20, Trump slapped China, the world’s second-biggest economy, with an additional 10 percent levy on products entering the United States.

And Trump signed executive orders last week imposing new 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium, due to come into effect on March 12.

“The world faces a series of tariff shocks,” said Li Chenggang, China’s ambassador to the WTO, at the first meeting of the year of the global trade body’s decision-making General Council.

“The US has imposed or threatened tariffs on its trading partners, including China, unilaterally and arbitrarily, blatantly violating WTO rules. China firmly opposes such measures.

World Bank warns that US tariffs could reduce global growth outlook

“These tariff shocks heighten economic uncertainty, disrupt global trade, and risk domestic inflation, market distortion, or even global recession.”

Li went on to say that US unilateralism threatened to upend the rules-based multilateral trading system.

“The stakes are high for all members, big or small,” said Li.

Imposing punitive tariffs on countries with high trade surpluses with the United States has been at the heart of Trump’s economic policy.

He paused 25 percent levies against Canada and Mexico for a month after both countries vowed to step up measures to counter flows of the drug fentanyl and the crossing of undocumented migrants into the United States.

But Trump went ahead with tariffs on China, which imposed retaliatory tariffs targeting US coal and liquified natural gas.

A Geneva-based trade official said Washington in return voiced concerns that China was operating a non-market economic system and habitually breached WTO rules.

“The US highlighted the issues stemming from China’s lack of transparency and its disregard for WTO oversight,” the official said.

“The US also pointed out that the WTO’s current inability to address China’s market-distorting policies, such as unfair subsidies, significantly diminishes the organisation’s effectiveness.”

Donald Trump World Trade Organization WTO global trade US tariff

Comments

200 characters

China condemns US ‘tariff shocks’ at WTO

Pakistan registers massive $420mn current account deficit in January 2025

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

US envoy commits to strengthening ties with Pakistan: PMO

KSE-100 snaps 4-session losing streak with 1,345-point gain

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan operation

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz pledges $5 billion trade boost with Türkiye

Haris Rauf returns: Pakistan announce playing XI for Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan opens 71 new blocks for oil, gas exploration after a decade

Read more stories