Pakistan Print 2025-02-19

Sindh CM hosts reception for World Bank delegation

Press Release Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the World Bank (WB) delegation headed by Abdelhak Bedjaoui at a reception hosted by Government of Sindh here at Sindh House.

Delegation was comprised of 17 esteemed members with eight senior executive directors of World Bank Group across the world. Government of Sindh delegation was represented by Chief Minister Sindh, along with Chief Secretary Sindh, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Naasir Hussain Shah, other senior ministers and group of secretaries headed by chairman Planning and Development Board.

The chief minister after warmly welcoming thanked the WB for its long uninterrupted partnership with Sindh government in achieving its development goals. Starting from early 2000s the WB supported Sindh government by partnering in projects in the field of irrigation, road infrastructure, agriculture, education and also financial assistance of budgetary support.

WB partnership was further rejuvenated after a detailed diagnostic report prepared by the WB for Karachi city in year 2014-16, which resulted in projects like KNIP, CLICK, SWEEP, KWSSIP and Karachi Mobility project (Yellow Line BRT).

Real test of partnership was after devastated floods of 2022 when the WB stood shoulder to shoulder with Sindh government in rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure across the province.

This resulted in early approvals of projects like SFERP (Roads and Irrigation sector), SWAT (Agriculture), SELECT (Education), SPHF (Housing Reconstruction) and in the sector of Health and Social Protection.

The WBG appreciated the outstanding professional approach of Sindh province headed by dynamic leadership of chief minister Sindh to resolve the issues of development in the entire province especially in the urban city of Karachi.

The Sindh government also presented the future objectives and sought assistance of WBG for timely and early approvals of projects.

The impact of these WB-funded projects is evident in improved access to clean water, better irrigation services, upgraded urban transport, and stronger flood protection. These developments have not only enhanced the quality of life for residents but have also contributed to economic growth and poverty reduction in Sindh.

World Bank Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government CM Sindh World Bank delegation

