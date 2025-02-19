PTI’s Ali Shah sent on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Shah on judicial remand in a terrorism case registered against him.

Police produced Shah before the ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, after the expiry of his previous one-day physical remand, in a case registered against him at the Secretariat police station.

At the start of the hearing, police again requested the court for an extension in the physical remand of the accused in order to conduct investigation of him.

The prosecutor told the court that police had recovered a pistol and magazine used during the incident but had yet to recover the vehicle.

