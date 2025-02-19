AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.37%)
BOP 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.67%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
OGDC 205.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 174.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PTC 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 60.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.59%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 50.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,354 Increased By 35.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 113,518 Increased By 429.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,433 Increased By 124.2 (0.35%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-19

Nawaz says policy rate cut adds to business confidence in economy

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: President PML-N Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that cut in the policy rate has increased the confidence of the business community.

He said this while talking to MPAs belonging to Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, and DG Khan. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present. Matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategies were discussed in the meeting.

President PML-N Nawaz Sharif while talking to the assembly members said, “After tough economic conditions, inflation has decreased and it is hoped that the people will get more relief due to further reduction in price-hike. Construction work has started again. International financial institutions are also acknowledging hard work and dedication of Shehbaz Sharif.”

Nawaz Sharif said, “Time has proven that opponents know nothing but displaying hatred, jealousy, using abusive language, showing rudeness and indecency. PML-N holds an excellent record of serving the country and the nation in the area political, defense and development fields. If the continuity of development had not been broken, the country would have been far ahead in the region and the world, the people would not have had to suffer.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while speaking to the members of the Punjab Assembly said, “The trust of the leadership, the party and the people of Punjab is a big responsibility. It is not easy to meet the standards of public service of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif.”

The members of the Punjab Assembly, while talking to Nawaz Sharif and CM Punjab said that when everyone lost ray of hope, Nawaz Sharif always gave new hope to the country and the nation.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif set a high example of patriotism by sacrificing politics for the sake of state. Once again, the nation witnessed that only PML-N provides relief. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s performance is becoming an example in Pakistan and the region.

The assembly members said that not only Punjab but the people of Pakistan are also acknowledging the development in Punjab. The speed, transparency and quality of development works are commendable.

All sectors including education, health, agriculture, industry, environment are developing at the same pace. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s popularity and extraordinary acceptance among the women and youth is increasing extraordinarily. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has done an unprecedented work for the uplift of development of farmers and agriculture. The assembly members thanked CM Punjab for meeting them.

Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Nawaz Sharif PMLN business community policy rate SBP policy rate business confidence

Comments

200 characters

Nawaz says policy rate cut adds to business confidence in economy

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories