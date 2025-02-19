Nawaz says policy rate cut adds to business confidence in economy

LAHORE: President PML-N Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that cut in the policy rate has increased the confidence of the business community.

He said this while talking to MPAs belonging to Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, and DG Khan. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present. Matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategies were discussed in the meeting.

President PML-N Nawaz Sharif while talking to the assembly members said, “After tough economic conditions, inflation has decreased and it is hoped that the people will get more relief due to further reduction in price-hike. Construction work has started again. International financial institutions are also acknowledging hard work and dedication of Shehbaz Sharif.”

Nawaz Sharif said, “Time has proven that opponents know nothing but displaying hatred, jealousy, using abusive language, showing rudeness and indecency. PML-N holds an excellent record of serving the country and the nation in the area political, defense and development fields. If the continuity of development had not been broken, the country would have been far ahead in the region and the world, the people would not have had to suffer.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while speaking to the members of the Punjab Assembly said, “The trust of the leadership, the party and the people of Punjab is a big responsibility. It is not easy to meet the standards of public service of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif.”

The members of the Punjab Assembly, while talking to Nawaz Sharif and CM Punjab said that when everyone lost ray of hope, Nawaz Sharif always gave new hope to the country and the nation.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif set a high example of patriotism by sacrificing politics for the sake of state. Once again, the nation witnessed that only PML-N provides relief. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s performance is becoming an example in Pakistan and the region.

The assembly members said that not only Punjab but the people of Pakistan are also acknowledging the development in Punjab. The speed, transparency and quality of development works are commendable.

All sectors including education, health, agriculture, industry, environment are developing at the same pace. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s popularity and extraordinary acceptance among the women and youth is increasing extraordinarily. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has done an unprecedented work for the uplift of development of farmers and agriculture. The assembly members thanked CM Punjab for meeting them.

Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present in the meeting.

