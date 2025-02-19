AIRLINK 189.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.31%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-19

TDAP to host FoodAg Exhibition in Lahore

Published 19 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced the launch of the first FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition, taking place at the Lahore Expo Centre from February 26th-28th, 2025.

This landmark event will showcase the dynamism and potential of Pakistan’s agro-food sector, bringing together local and international companies specializing in ingredients, processing, packaging, and supply chain solutions.

FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 will provide a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore the latest advancements, connect with potential partners, and discover innovative products and solutions.

With participation from companies across the globe, including South Korea, China, Japan, Turkey, Poland, Argentina and European Union, the exhibition promises to be a hub of activity and collaboration.

“This exhibition is a testament to TDAP’s commitment to promoting the growth and modernization of Pakistan’s agro-food sector,” said Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive, TDAP.

