Feb 19, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-19

US chargé d’ affaires vows support to Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The recently appointed US chargé d’affaires Natalie A Baker on Tuesday said the new Trump Administration would collaborate with Pakistan to achieve common objectives, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, Baker said this during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the latter expressed his desire to work closely with the Trump Administration.

Recalling the decades-long history of close cooperation between the US and Pakistan, Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to work closely with the Trump Administration to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Sharif emphasised the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation in the areas of IT, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump Trump administration Pakistan and US Natalie A Baker US chargé d’affaires

