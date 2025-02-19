PARTLY FACETIOUS: The gathering of the do-nothings in Paris

“I love the new world order.” “Yeah it’s better to have more than one superpower – if you have just the one then the mantra is do more but if you have more than one then the mantra is…is…”

“Depends on where you are geographically located, I guess.”

“OK so for the European Union it is do nothing…yeah that is kinda funny right.”

“Did you see the gathering of the do-nothings in Paris on Monday.”

“Yep, and they all emerged with the pledge that they would do nothing without the US security umbrella.”

“Well what I can’t understand is that Europe was a power house economically if not militarily and by following Biden - someone with serious cognitive issues - they not only became convinced of his Ukraine narrative, ignoring the fact that Russia had always said that NATO troops or NATO weaponry in Ukraine would pose an existential threat to it, which incidentally Trump team has disabused them of…”

“Yep, so now Starmer is off to the US next week to try to negotiate a European role with the Trump team…”

“Hang on hang on two factoids – first Trump never forgets a slight does he and second isn’t Starmer from the party that sent 100 or so UK nationals to help loser Kamala Harris with her campaign…”

“But there is a special relationship between the UK and US…”

“Wait till I chortle.”

“OK, so the Europeans will offer to be peacekeepers in Ukraine after the peace deal is struck between the US and Russia…”

“Oh, I can’t stop laughing, you are killing me.”

“Indeed I don’t think Russia would agree to the Europeans taking on the role of peacekeepers after what they did for the past three years – sent weapons and missiles to Ukraine to bombard Russia, froze Russian money to the tune of 300 billion dollars and then proceeded to lend the interest of 50 billion dollars to Ukraine to fight Russia and…and blew up the gas pipeline from Russia which accounts for the ongoing deindustrialisation of Germany and…”

“I have one suggestion: why don’t we, from the Land of the Pure, offer a peacekeeping force in Ukraine…”

“Will we get any money?”

“Hey, some things are more important than money.”

“That’s like saying MoUs are more important than contractual obligations.”

“There you go.”

