Chinese envoy calls on planning minister

Naveed Butt Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic development and reiterated the strategic nature of the Pakistan-China partnership.

The ambassador of China to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China and reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

Both sides expressed their determination to continue working closely on shared objectives and strengthening people-to-people ties. The two sides discussed ongoing and future areas of collaboration, with a particular focus on economic and infrastructure development.

The minister extended warm greetings to the Chinese ambassador on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and expressed Pakistan’s best wishes for the continued prosperity of the Chinese people.

Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advancing key initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and emphasised the importance of aligning developmental priorities for mutual benefit.

CPEC Ahsan iqbal Pakistan and China Planning Minister Chinese New Year Jiang Zaidong Chinese envoy Ambassador of China

