AIRLINK 189.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.31%)
BOP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 38.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.5%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 173.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.57%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 27.4 (0.23%)
BR30 35,278 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.12%)
KSE100 113,465 Increased By 376.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,398 Increased By 89.4 (0.25%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-02-19

Nation hosts ICC event after 1996 World Cup: Pakistan face New Zealand at National Stadium today

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will begin their title defence of the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday when they face New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, marking the start of the tournament’s ninth edition.

The opening match will bowl off at 2 p.m. local time (PKT) and represents a significant moment for Pakistani cricket, as the nation hosts an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 Cricket World Cup.

“A global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years, so I believe the entire nation is celebrating this historic occasion,” said Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan. “There are no doubts about our performance, we have worked hard and learned from our mistakes.”

The eight-team tournament will be played across multiple venues - Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The participating teams have been divided into two groups:

In Group A: Pakistan (hosts), Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand while Afghanistan, Australia (current ODI World Cup champions), England, and South Africa are in Group B.

After facing New Zealand, Pakistan will play their arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai, followed by their final group match against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

The first semi-final is scheduled for March 4 in Dubai, while the newly-upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the second semi-final on March 5. The final venue depends on India’s progress - if India qualifies, the final will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium; otherwise, it will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 9.

Pakistan enters the tournament as defending champions, having defeated India in the 2017 final under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership. Fakhar Zaman was the player of the final for his commanding 114 off 106 deliveries, while Hasan Ali was named player of the tournament for taking 13 wickets in five matches.

Historically, Pakistan has reached the semi-finals of this competition three times - in 2000, 2004, and 2009 - before claiming their first title in 2017. “Our sole focus is on winning the tournament for the country and our people,” added Rizwan, “and we hope that we achieve the desired results.”

In preparation for hosting the prestigious tournament, the three Pakistani venues - Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - have undergone significant renovations to provide world-class facilities for both players and spectators.

Pakistan 15 members Squad includes Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wicket-keeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan New Zealand Icc National stadium karachi ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 1996 World Cup

Comments

200 characters

Nation hosts ICC event after 1996 World Cup: Pakistan face New Zealand at National Stadium today

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories