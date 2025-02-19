Nation hosts ICC event after 1996 World Cup: Pakistan face New Zealand at National Stadium today

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will begin their title defence of the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday when they face New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, marking the start of the tournament’s ninth edition.

The opening match will bowl off at 2 p.m. local time (PKT) and represents a significant moment for Pakistani cricket, as the nation hosts an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 Cricket World Cup.

“A global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years, so I believe the entire nation is celebrating this historic occasion,” said Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan. “There are no doubts about our performance, we have worked hard and learned from our mistakes.”

The eight-team tournament will be played across multiple venues - Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The participating teams have been divided into two groups:

In Group A: Pakistan (hosts), Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand while Afghanistan, Australia (current ODI World Cup champions), England, and South Africa are in Group B.

After facing New Zealand, Pakistan will play their arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai, followed by their final group match against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

The first semi-final is scheduled for March 4 in Dubai, while the newly-upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the second semi-final on March 5. The final venue depends on India’s progress - if India qualifies, the final will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium; otherwise, it will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 9.

Pakistan enters the tournament as defending champions, having defeated India in the 2017 final under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership. Fakhar Zaman was the player of the final for his commanding 114 off 106 deliveries, while Hasan Ali was named player of the tournament for taking 13 wickets in five matches.

Historically, Pakistan has reached the semi-finals of this competition three times - in 2000, 2004, and 2009 - before claiming their first title in 2017. “Our sole focus is on winning the tournament for the country and our people,” added Rizwan, “and we hope that we achieve the desired results.”

In preparation for hosting the prestigious tournament, the three Pakistani venues - Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - have undergone significant renovations to provide world-class facilities for both players and spectators.

Pakistan 15 members Squad includes Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wicket-keeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan.

