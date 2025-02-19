AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.39%)
February 19, 2025

Zia Ijaz joins Askari Bank as President & CEO

Published February 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Seasoned banker, Zia Ijaz has joined Askari Bank Limited as the President & Chief Exe-cutive Officer (CEO) after his appointment by the Board of Directors (BOD).

Zia brings over three decades of extensive banking experience, having held senior leadership roles across major financial institutions. Prior to joining Askari Bank, he served at United Bank Limited (UBL) for 10 years, holding key positions including Deputy CEO, SEVP/Group Executive - Branch Banking, Group Executive - International Banking, Board Member of UBL UK, and Chairman of UBL Insurers Limited.

Before UBL, Zia worked at Allied Bank Limited (ABL) for 12 years, where he held positions such as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Group Chief of Commercial & Retail Banking, and Group Chief of Operations. Additionally, he has served as Financial Controller at Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Zia’s career began at Askari Bank, where he was a part of the pioneering team and later served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until 1999. His return marks a significant leadership transition, reinforcing Askari Bank’s commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in banking services.

The Board of Directors extends its appreciation to Saleem Anwar, who made significant contributions as Acting President & CEO over the past seven months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

