FUUAST holds Pakistan-Russia International Conference

KARACHI: Speakers at the first Pakistan-Russia International Conference on Tuesday vowed to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia, focusing on education, culture, trade, and defense cooperation.

The conference is being organized by Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in collaboration with Kazan Federal University at a local hotel.

Russian Consul General Fedorov recognized Pakistan’s youth, which constitutes 60% of the population, as a great strength for fostering cooperation. He stressed that Pakistan and Russia are already collaborating in defense, education, financial technology, and cultural exchanges.

The conference also discussed trade and investment opportunities, with an optimistic outlook that the current trade volume between Pakistan and Russia will reach $1 billion next year.

Chancellor of Federal Urdu University, Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, and Russian Consul General, Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov, emphasized the role of teachers and students from both nations as ambassadors of peace. Dr Shinwari highlighted that language plays a crucial role in enhancing mutual understanding, and under the initiative of the Russian Consulate, Urdu University students are learning the Russian language.

The event featured a high-level Russian delegation and included video messages from Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, Konstan Mozhelovskyi, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jameel. Former Ambassador Qazi Mohammad Khalilullah also shared insights on Pakistan-Russia economic and cultural relations, recalling former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Kazan.

Dr Timerkhan Alishev, Vice Rector of Kazan Federal University, Russian Federation, also announced that the next conference will be held in Kazan, Russia, in 2026.

The conference will continue for two days, with discussions on bilateral cooperation, defense agreements, military exercises, and economic strategies. The second phase of the conference is scheduled to take place in Russia next year.

On this occasion, Dr Rizwana Jabeen, Dr Arif Khan, Dr Hina Maddsir, Dr Faisal Javed, Dr Asghar Dashti, and Dr Shujauddin were also present.

