AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,318 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,466 Increased By 377.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,441 Increased By 132 (0.37%)
Feb 19, 2025
Iron ore rebounds as China demand optimism dominates

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures rebounded on Tuesday, as improved downstream steel demand and expectations of more stimulus from top consumer China boosted sentiment.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 2.51% higher at 818 yuan ($112.34) a metric ton.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange surrendered earlier loss to jump 1.18% to $106.95 a ton as of 0718 GMT.

Transaction volumes of steel products in east China’s Hangzhou beat expectations, bolstering sentiment and sending ore prices higher, said a Shanghai-based analyst and a Singapore-based trader.

Both requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

Additionally, ANZ analysts flagged that “there is speculation that the upcoming “Two Sessions” in China will provide more proactive policies aimed at stimulating consumption”.

Parliamentarians and political advisers will gather in Beijing next month for two parallel sets of meetings called “Two Sessions”.

“With the resumption of exports from Australia’s biggest iron ore port, the market is shifting its focus to broader demand dynamics,” ANZ added.

Iron ore shipments from Australia were expected to pick up as major ports reopened after the tropical cyclone Zelia, sending prices lower on Monday.

GF Futures analysts said a slow recovery in ore demand will keep a lid on upside of ore prices, while expecting hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, to hover at a similar level as consultancy Mysteel’s assessment as of February 14.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke rising 1.34% and 1.61%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar added 1.35%, hot-rolled coil rose 1.3% and wire rod gained 0.31% and stainless steel inched up 0.04%.

