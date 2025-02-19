AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.39%)
BOP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
FLYNG 25.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 134.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.35%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
OGDC 205.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.34%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 174.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.28%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,988 Increased By 70.4 (0.59%)
BR30 35,446 Increased By 127.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 113,701 Increased By 612.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,499 Increased By 189.8 (0.54%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-19

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) .

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.74    281.08   JPY                  1.80     1.86
EURO                290.96    293.88   AED                 75.95    76.58
GBP                 350.61    354.13   SAR                 74.22    74.83
                                       INTERBANK          279.20   279.35
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

foreign currencies Open market rates of foreign currencies

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories