Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.74 281.08 JPY 1.80 1.86
EURO 290.96 293.88 AED 75.95 76.58
GBP 350.61 354.13 SAR 74.22 74.83
INTERBANK 279.20 279.35
=========================================================================
