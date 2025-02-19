KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,088.48 High: 113,252.55 Low: 111,642.02 Net Change: 1344.95 Volume (000): 348,504 Value (000): 15,075,218 Makt Cap (000) 3,478,438,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,662.41 NET CH (+) 427.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,273.03 NET CH (+) 351.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,661.32 NET CH (+) 285.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,709.47 NET CH (+) 261.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,167.65 NET CH (+) 220.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,094.43 NET CH (-) 8.76 ==================================== As on: 18-February-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025