Markets Print 2025-02-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 113,088.48
High: 113,252.55
Low: 111,642.02
Net Change: 1344.95
Volume (000): 348,504
Value (000): 15,075,218
Makt Cap (000) 3,478,438,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,662.41
NET CH (+) 427.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,273.03
NET CH (+) 351.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,661.32
NET CH (+) 285.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,709.47
NET CH (+) 261.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,167.65
NET CH (+) 220.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,094.43
NET CH (-) 8.76
====================================
As on: 18-February-2025
====================================
