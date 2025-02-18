AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
Markets

US stocks mixed as S&P 500 flirts with record

AFP Published 18 Feb, 2025 08:24pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed in early trading Tuesday to open a holiday-shortened week as markets weighed the latest rise in US Treasury bond yields.

The S&P 500 was flirting with a fresh all-time record despite higher bond yields.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said the gains in the S&P 500 reflected the “lack of negative news catalysts” over a holiday weekend.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 44,442.32.

Wall Street Week Ahead

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 6,122.22, narrowly above its all-time closing peak, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 20,088.81.

This week’s calendar includes minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, as well as earnings from retail behemoth Walmart.

Wall Street

