Wall Street Week Ahead

AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Walmart to shed light on consumer health as inflation bites, tariffs swirl NEW YORK: Walmart’s quarterly report ...
Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

Walmart to shed light on consumer health as inflation bites, tariffs swirl

NEW YORK: Walmart’s quarterly report in the coming week will give investors fresh insight into the health of US consumers, who are facing stronger inflation and uncertainty over whether President Donald Trump’s tariffs will push up prices.

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was up about 1% for the week, with stocks showing resilience despite a hot report on consumer prices that led investors to push back expectations of further interest rate cuts this year.

Wall Street closely watches trends in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. The extent to which inflation is weighing on shopping behavior could become more evident with Thursday’s earnings report from retailer Walmart.

“Walmart is sort of a canary in the coal mine as far as consumer spending and consumer health is concerned,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

Walmart’s report could show “how much of higher food prices and higher gasoline or energy prices is digging into the discretionary spending of consumers,” Pavlik said.

The S&P 500 has climbed more than 3% this year, with broad gains among sectors. Investors have digested a flurry of policy announcements from the Trump administration, including on tariffs and federal government cost cuts, and more recently, discouraging data on inflation.

Stocks sold off modestly on Wednesday after a report showed consumer prices in January jumped by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years, with Americans facing higher costs for a range of goods and services.

The CPI data came on the heels of a survey that revealed US consumer sentiment sank in February to a seven-month low as inflation expectations soared. Households feared it may be too late to avoid the negative effects from Trump’s threatened tariffs, according to the survey’s director.

Company executives are grappling with the potential fallout from tariffs. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 430 companies in the S&P 1500 have either mentioned tariffs or responded to a question about tariffs on earnings calls or at investor events, according to LSEG data.

Walmart, as the most important consumer company in the country along with Amazon, will be closely watched for its commentary, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

“It’s not just what their numbers are and their guidance, but what they say about the consumer,” Maley said.

Walmart’s comments could help address whether people are “so worried about tariffs that they’re starting to question some of their spending,” Maley said.

A Walmart spokesperson declined to comment, saying the company was in a quiet period ahead of its earnings report.

Walmart’s report will be followed by results in the next few weeks from a range of consumer companies, including home improvement company Home Depot, off-price retailer TJX Cos and Target, that will also wind down fourth-quarter reporting season for corporate America.

With nearly three-fourths of index companies having reported, S&P 500 earnings are on track to have climbed 15.2% from the year-earlier period, its strongest pace in three years, according to LSEG IBES data.

Still, expectations for S&P 500 profits in 2025 have moderated since the start of the year, which some investors said has undercut optimism from the fourth-quarter reports.

The potential impact from import tariffs - which are expected to weigh on profits and drive up inflation - is poised to remain prominent on Wall Street’s radar in the coming week.

