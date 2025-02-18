Two Britons detained in Iran charged with spying, Iranian judiciary says

DUBAI: Two British nationals detained in Iran have been charged with espionage after they allegedly gathered information in different parts of the country, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

The British Foreign Office named the two as Craig and Lindsay Foreman, and their family said on Saturday they were engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the pair’s well-being and safe return home.

“The detained individuals entered the country as tourists and collected information in several provinces of the country,” Mizan said, without giving further details. British media have said they are a married couple.

Mizan cited a judicial official as saying the two were connected to intelligence services and that investigations into the alleged links were ongoing.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Human rights groups and some Western countries have accused Iran of trying to win concessions from other nations through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up. Tehran denies such accusations.