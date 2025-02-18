ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Quote 1
“A global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years so I think the whole nation should enjoy this historic occasion.”
Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan captain
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 18
|
279.45
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 18
|
279.25
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 18
|
151.96
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 18
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 18
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 18
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 14
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 17
|
6,114.63
|
Nasdaq / Feb 17
|
20,026.77
|
Dow Jones / Feb 17
|
44,546.08
|
India Sensex / Feb 18
|
75,682.21
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 18
|
39,315.38
|
Hang Seng / Feb 18
|
22,781.63
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 18
|
8,766.60
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 18
|
22,801.53
|
France CAC40 / Feb 18
|
8,186.32
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 17
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 17
|
259,945
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 18
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 18
|
71.47
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 18
|
2,912.91
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 18
|
263.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 18
|
69.11
|Stock
|Price
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 18
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
4
▲ 0.72 (21.95%)
|
Trust Mod. / Feb 18
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
4.10
▲ 0.45 (12.33%)
|
United Brands / Feb 18
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
22.86
▲ 2.08 (10.01%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Feb 18
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
59.30
▲ 5.39 (10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 18
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
42.67
▲ 3.88 (10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 18
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
130.82
▲ 11.89 (10%)
|
Arif Habib Corp / Feb 18
Arif Habib Corporation Limited(AHCL)
|
80.50
▲ 7.32 (10%)
|
DH Partners / Feb 18
DH Partners Limited(DHPL)
|
50.58
▲ 4.6 (10%)
|
Pak Datacom / Feb 18
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
109.38
▲ 9.94 (10%)
|
Hussain Industries / Feb 18
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
28.60
▲ 2.6 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Khalid Siraj / Feb 18
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.20
▼ -1 (-10.87%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Feb 18
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
52.29
▼ -5.81 (-10%)
|
Liven Pharma / Feb 18
Liven Pharma Limited(LIVEN)
|
117.12
▼ -13.01 (-10%)
|
Masood Textile / Feb 18
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
52.90
▼ -5.88 (-10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Feb 18
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
853
▼ -93.34 (-9.86%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Feb 18
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
113
▼ -12 (-9.6%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Feb 18
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
9.40
▼ -0.88 (-8.56%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Feb 18
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
10
▼ -0.87 (-8%)
|
Chashma / Feb 18
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
75
▼ -6.48 (-7.95%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Feb 18
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
521.89
▼ -41.82 (-7.42%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 18
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
199,944,527
▲ 1.04
|
Power Cement / Feb 18
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
38,642,821
▼ -0.05
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 18
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
33,028,658
▲ 0.04
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 18
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
19,706,164
▼ -0.31
|
TPL Properties / Feb 18
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
16,212,788
▲ 0.47
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 18
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
15,875,620
▼ -0.12
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 18
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,173,387
▲ 0.01
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 18
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
13,741,491
▲ 1.34
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 18
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
11,074,748
▲ 5.64
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Feb 18
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
10,773,308
▲ 1.68
