World

India, Qatar aim to double trade to $28bn in five years

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 04:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India and Qatar are targeting doubling their trade to $28 billion in the next five years and are exploring the signing of a free trade agreement, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

India’s $1.4 billion tax demand a matter of survival for Volkswagen India unit

The two sides also discussed ways to broaden energy ties, a foreign ministry official told reporters.

Narendra Modi India MENA Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani India Qatar relation

Comments

200 characters

