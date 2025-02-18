India, Qatar aim to double trade to $28bn in five years

NEW DELHI: India and Qatar are targeting doubling their trade to $28 billion in the next five years and are exploring the signing of a free trade agreement, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

The two sides also discussed ways to broaden energy ties, a foreign ministry official told reporters.