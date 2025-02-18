AIRLINK 186.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.41%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.66%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
OGDC 200.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.39%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
PTC 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.33 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.67%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.37%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,100 Increased By 356.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 34,926 Increased By 119.1 (0.34%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares marginally extend losses after RBA cuts rate as expected

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 10:49am

Australian shares slightly deepened losses after the local central bank delivered its highly anticipated interest rate cut for the first time in over four years on Tuesday, driven by a sell-off in heavyweight financials.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which was trading 0.4% lower ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision, first cut losses to 0.3% but later dragged to fall about 0.7%.

It was last trading down 0.5%.

Australian shares slip off record highs as banks and gold miners weigh

The RBA cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%, easing its monetary policy for the first time since November 2020, saying progress had been made on inflation though it remained cautious around economic outlook.

Investors sold off rate-sensitive banks’ shares, which have gained over the four-year period when borrowing costs were not eased. Financials dropped about 1%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 1%, while the other three major lenders fell between 0.8% and 2.3%.

Following the RBA decision, all the “Big Four” banks lowered their home loan rates by 0.25%.

“Sectors like the financials have come under pressure as rate cuts weigh on earnings growth potential for our big banks especially in a time where net interest margins have peaked, which is where the banks make a vast amount of profits,” said Grady Wulff, market analyst at Bell Direct.

Miners dropped 0.4% as the world’s largest-listed miner BHP slipped after posting a 23% drop in interim profit to $5.08 billion, its lowest since 2019, and flagging growth risks over potential US-China trade tensions.

Rival Rio Tinto, which will report results later this week, shed 0.3%, further dragging the sector.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 13,016.88.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut interest rates further, with a 50 bps reduction on Wednesday.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares marginally extend losses after RBA cuts rate as expected

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Read more stories