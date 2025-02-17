AIRLINK 186.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
FCCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 199.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.02%)
PACE 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
PPL 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.4%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
SEARL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-4.27%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.28%)
SYM 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
TRG 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.96%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,737 Decreased By -82 (-0.69%)
BR30 34,602 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 111,745 Decreased By -340.5 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,824 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.35%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slip off record highs as banks and gold miners weigh

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 11:03am

Australian shares started the week lower on Monday, led down by heavyweight banking and gold stocks, as investors brace for the domestic central bank’s interest rate decision this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.5% to 8,510.1, as of 1208 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.4% higher on Friday, after hitting a record high of 8,615.20.

Financials dropped 1.6%, on track for their third straight session of losses, after all of the “Big Four” lenders tanked. Westpac, down 5.9%, fell most since August 5.

Westpac posted a rise in its first-quarter net profit but based on the bank’s average quarterly performance in the second half of 2024, profit was down 9%.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 2%, while National Australia Bank and ANZ tracked the subdued sentiment, losing more than 2% each.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its cash-rate decision on Tuesday. Most market participants now expect the RBA to proceed with a quarter-point rate cut.

Over 90% of 43 economists polled by Reuters are predicting a 25 basis point cut.

Banks, pharmaceuticals drag Australian shares lower

Gold stocks dropped 3.3% after an eight-session rally, as bullion fell on Friday amid profit-taking. Northern Star Resources led the declines, down 3.9%, while Evolution Mining fell 4.3%.

Energy stocks shed 1.5%, as crude oil prices fell on prospects of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, easing tensions regarding global supply disruptions.

Australia’s no.1 independent oil and gas producer Woodside Energy dragged the sub-index, shedding 3.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13,027.81.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares slip off record highs as banks and gold miners weigh

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

Read more stories