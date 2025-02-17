Australian shares slip off record highs as banks and gold miners weigh

Australian shares started the week lower on Monday, led down by heavyweight banking and gold stocks, as investors brace for the domestic central bank’s interest rate decision this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.5% to 8,510.1, as of 1208 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.4% higher on Friday, after hitting a record high of 8,615.20.

Financials dropped 1.6%, on track for their third straight session of losses, after all of the “Big Four” lenders tanked. Westpac, down 5.9%, fell most since August 5.

Westpac posted a rise in its first-quarter net profit but based on the bank’s average quarterly performance in the second half of 2024, profit was down 9%.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 2%, while National Australia Bank and ANZ tracked the subdued sentiment, losing more than 2% each.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its cash-rate decision on Tuesday. Most market participants now expect the RBA to proceed with a quarter-point rate cut.

Over 90% of 43 economists polled by Reuters are predicting a 25 basis point cut.

Banks, pharmaceuticals drag Australian shares lower

Gold stocks dropped 3.3% after an eight-session rally, as bullion fell on Friday amid profit-taking. Northern Star Resources led the declines, down 3.9%, while Evolution Mining fell 4.3%.

Energy stocks shed 1.5%, as crude oil prices fell on prospects of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, easing tensions regarding global supply disruptions.

Australia’s no.1 independent oil and gas producer Woodside Energy dragged the sub-index, shedding 3.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13,027.81.