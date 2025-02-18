AIRLINK 186.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.04%)
BOP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.2%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FCCL 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 200.88 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.72%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
PRL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SEARL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 31.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.38%)
SYM 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 11,759 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 34,608 Increased By 57.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 111,885 Increased By 141.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 34,844 Increased By 37 (0.11%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s benchmark indexes set to open little changed

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 08:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open flat on Tuesday as a muted earnings season and sustained foreign selling weighed on investor sentiment.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,000 as of 08:04 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open near Monday’s close of 22,959.50.

Both the Nifty and BSE Sensex snapped an eight-session losing streak on Monday, their longest since February 2023, closing marginally in the green.

The benchmarks are trading about 12% below their record highs hit in September 2024 and are down 3% in 2025 so far, hurt by two weak quarterly earnings seasons, an exodus of foreign money, slowing domestic growth and global trade uncertainties.

The broader small- and mid-caps have fared worse. Small-caps confirmed a bear market on Friday, while mid-caps are trading about 18% below their record-high levels.

The small- and mid-caps could see further pressure due to their elevated valuations despite the drop, while the large-caps could consolidate near current levels for a few sessions, multiple analysts said.

Indian benchmarks end flat as Reliance, HDFC offset weakness in earnings, trade worries

Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded Indian shares worth $12 billion in 2025 so far.

Sustained selling by foreign investors, coupled with the December quarter’s modest earnings growth, could limit the potential for any near-term rebound, said two analysts.

Other Asian markets traded flat, while European markets rose overnight on hopes of a Ukraine peace deal. U.S. markets were closed on Monday.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s benchmark indexes set to open little changed

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Read more stories