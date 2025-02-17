AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks end flat as Reliance, HDFC offset weakness in earnings, trade worries

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 04:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes settled flat on Monday after eight sessions of declines, as gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries offset weakness due to muted corporate earnings and global trade uncertainty.

The Nifty 50 added 0.13% to 22,959.5, while the BSE Sensex was up 0.08% at 75,996.86.

Both the benchmarks logged their longest losing streak in two years on Friday.

They had dropped 0.8% each during Monday’s session before erasing losses in the final hour. The volatility index spiked for the sixth session in a row to 15.72, a two-week closing high.

Markets could continue to remain muted due to a combination of factors such as slowing earnings, elevated corporate valuations and concerns over U.S. tariffs, said Seshadri Sen, head of research at Emkay Global.

HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, the heaviest stocks on the Nifty 50, rose 1.33% and 0.63% on the day, helping the benchmarks recover from intraday losses.

Indian shares fall as US tariff worries persist

Large caps are likely to remain resilient due to their valuations falling below the 10-year average after the recent drop in markets, analysts said.

The broader smallcaps closed flat, while midcaps gained 0.4%.

On Friday, the small-cap index ended more than 20% below its record closing high on December 11, confirming a bear market.

Even with the sharp decline, small and midcaps are still trading above their historical average valuations, making them vulnerable to further selling pressure, said Rohit Murarka, business head of Kotak Cherry at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers.

Information technology, the second heaviest sub-index on the benchmarks, fell 0.6%, with eight of its 10 constituents in the red.

The auto index lost 0.5%, dragged down by a 3.8% drop in Mahindra & Mahindra. The stock has fallen 13.4% since a record peak on Feb. 10.

UBS on Monday said the booking numbers for the firm’s new electric vehicles fell short of expectations.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks end flat as Reliance, HDFC offset weakness in earnings, trade worries

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

Rupee weakens against US dollar

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Read more stories