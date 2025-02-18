AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-18

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Press Release Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

ALULA, (Saudi Arabia): Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, participated in a group discussion with the Finance, Economic, and Development Ministers of the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and other GCC countries on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference 2025 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

The discussion focused on regional economic cooperation, financial policies, and development strategies, with participating countries exchanging views on shared economic goals and sustainable growth opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Muhammad Aurangzeb Emerging Markets Conference

Comments

200 characters

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Business confidence rises, but concerns persist: Gallup

Read more stories