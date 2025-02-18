Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

ALULA, (Saudi Arabia): Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, participated in a group discussion with the Finance, Economic, and Development Ministers of the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and other GCC countries on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference 2025 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

The discussion focused on regional economic cooperation, financial policies, and development strategies, with participating countries exchanging views on shared economic goals and sustainable growth opportunities.

