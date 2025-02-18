AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has formed multiple administrative committees within the Supreme Court.

Justice Yahya restructured the six-member Case Management Committee, headed by him, which includes Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, and Justice Shafi Siddiqui, along with the additional registrar and IT director.

Last week, Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, ex-Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, SHC senior puisne judge Salahuddin Panhwar, Peshawar High Court (PHC) judge Shakeel Ahmad, ex-Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief Justice Aamer Farooq, and ex-PHC chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim took oath as judges of Supreme Court, while Justice Miangul Hassan was sworn-in as an acting judge of the apex court.

CJP Yahya appointed several judges to oversee anti-terrorism courts in different provinces. Justice Mussarat Hilali will supervise anti-terrorism courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas, Justice Malik Shahzad will do so in Punjab, Justice Hashim Kakar in Balochistan, Justice Panhwar in Sindh, and Justice Aamer Farooq in Islamabad.

Justice Yahya Afridi takes oath as Pakistan’s 30th CJP

The SC Building Committee will now be headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, with Justice Siddiqui and Justice Aamer Farooq as members.

Meanwhile, CJP Afridi will personally oversee the IT Committee, with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mian Gul Hassan as members.

Other committee appointments include Justice Shahid Bilal leading the Research Centre Committee, with Justice Farooq and Justice Siddiqui as members; Justice Muhammad Ali heading the Law Clerkship Programme Committee with Justice Miangul Hassan as a member.

Five judges including the CJP, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Kakar, Justice Panhwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad will hear various chamber appeals.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi has been given charge of the SC Archive and Museum Committee with Justice Panhwar and Justice Miangul Hassan as members.

Additionally, Justice Shahzad will chair the committee on model courts and swift justice, while Justice Kakar, Justice Panhwar and Justice Ibrahim will serve as members.

Justice Ibrahim has also been designated as the SC’s security judge, responsible for overseeing security matters at the top court’s building, branch registry, and Judges’ Colony.

Justice Miangul Hassan has been appointed as the liaison judge for child custody cases under the Pakistan-UK protocol.

The committee tasked with checking the quality of the Supreme Court staff’s uniforms has been dissolved.

The Registrar’s Office issued the separate notifications of all committees and appointments.

