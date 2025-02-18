Jul-Jan exports jump 10.16pc to $19.58bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports witnessed an increase of 10.16 percent during the first seven months (July-January) of fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $19.58 billion, compared to $17.78 billion in the same period last year, according to advance releases on external trade statistics for January 2025 released here on Monday by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Imports also recorded a rise of 7.08 per cent totaling $33.1 billion, up from $30.89 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In January 2025, exports stood at $2.92 billion, reflecting a 4.59 per cent year-on-year increase from $2.79 billion in January 2024.

Meanwhile, imports reached $5.23 billion, marking a 10.04 per cent rise compared to $4.76 billion in the same month last year.

According to PBS data, Pakistani exports in January 2025 totalled $ 2.953 billion as compared to $2,91 billion in December 2024 showing an increase of 1.44per cent over December, 2024 and of 5.77per cent as compared to $2.79 billion in January 2024.

In terms of US dollars, the imports in January 2025 totalled $5.27 billion (provisional) as compared to $5.36billion in December, 2024 showing a decrease of 1.59per cent over December 2024 but an increase of 10.87per cent as compared to $4.76 billion in January 2024.

In terms of US dollars, the imports during July–January, 2024 - 2025 totalled $33,079 million (provisional) as against $30,893 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 7.08 per cent.

In terms of US dollars, the exports during July–January 2024-2025 totalled $19,584 million (provisional) against $17,777 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 10.16per cent.

Based on the provisional figures of imports and exports the trade deficit in January, 2025 was recorded at $2,320 billion. While the cumulative trade deficit from July–January 2024—2025 was recorded at 13.495 billion.

Main commodities of exports during January, 2025 were knitwear (Rs130.493 billion), readymade garments (Rs110.618 billion), bed wear (Rs80.442 billion), rice others (Rs67.228 billion), cotton cloth (Rs45.99 billion), towels (Rs28.4 billion), basmati Rice (Rs21.67 billion), madeup articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs20.75 billion),cotton yarn (Rs18.14 billion) and sugar (Rs17.93 billion).

Main commodities of imports during January 2025 were petroleum products (Rs144.238 billion), petroleum crude (Rs121.365 billion), palm oil (Rs96.1 billion), natural gas liquefied (LNG) (Rs87.3billion), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs86.104 billion), plastic materials (Rs64.9 billion), iron and steel (Rs60.8 billion), mobile phones (Rs37.65 billion), raw cotton (Rs34.554 billion) and petroleum gas, Liquefied (LPG) (Rs29.5billion).

