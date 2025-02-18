AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-18

Open manhole claims two lives in Pattoki: CM takes notice

Press Release Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed strong indignation and displeasure over the deaths of two people due to falling into an open manhole in Pattoki. On the direction of CM Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Kasur and Assistant Commissioner Pattoki have been transferred. DC Kasur and AC Pattoki have been made OSD. A case has been registered against the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation and MO Infrastructure & Sanitation of Pattoki. The Chief Minister has directed to take stern action against other employees guilty of committing negligence.

The CM said, “I will not let the public to fall victim to the negligence of government officials. The incident of falling into an open manhole and dying is unusual and will not be tolerated. Two precious human lives were lost due to negligence, and strict action will be taken in this regard.”

Two people, including an elderly woman died after falling into an open manhole in Pattoki.

