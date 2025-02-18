Economic uplift to be ensured through continuity of policies, Nawaz tells MPAs

LAHORE: President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar divisions and districts.

Matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategy were discussed.

The MPAs hailed the revolutionary ‘Green Pakistan Project’ initiated by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Cholistan.

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while talking to the MPAs said, “It is unfortunate that a developing country was derailed and destroyed by polluting politics. Rudeness, bad manners, malice, and revenge were introduced into politics.”

Quaid PML-N added, “The economy and values were destroyed, and democracy was stabbed in the back. Pakistan has come back from the brink of default. Economic stability is reviving due to Shahbaz Sharif’s hard work. Economic development will be ensured through the continuity of policies.”

President PML-N said, “Corruption, economic destruction, inflation, and bad manners were gifts of previous regime change. We had said goodbye to the IMF. Our goal and narrative is to develop the country and make the people prosperous by saving them from inflation. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the promises which PML-N made are now being fulfilled.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while expressing her views to the assembly members said, “I have taken up the mission of public service as a challenge. I profoundly thank the leadership and the party for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

Speaking on the occasion, the MPAs said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were symbols of fulfilling promises and loyalty to the country. “Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have always alleviated the sufferings of Pakistan and its people by forgetting their personal hardships. There are visible signs of development by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif all over Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has worked with ‘Shehbaz Speed’ for the economic stability of Pakistan.”

They lauded that the IMF programme was restored and the country was saved from default due to personal efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. “CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has refreshed the memory of the era and performance of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. We are proud of our CM. As the first female CM, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s public service is being recognized and acknowledged everywhere.”

The MPAs further said that after an unprecedented political struggle, Maryam Nawaz has also proved her abilities in public service. “The demand for public service like Maryam Nawaz is being made in every province today. Equal service is being provided to the entire Punjab, irrespective of political affiliation. An agricultural revolution is taking place by providing modern machinery, resources, and agricultural malls to the farmers under one roof.”

PML-N leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present at the meeting.

