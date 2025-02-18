LCCI urges Chinese investors to start manufacturing in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited Chinese investors to start manufacturing in Pakistan which would be a great service to Pakistan’s economy.

These views were expressed by the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry while talking to a Chinese delegation led by Hassan Zia Khan. LCCI Executive Committee Members Amina Randhawa, Khurram Lodhi and Ahsan Shahid were also present in the meeting.

The LCCI office-bearers said that there is a huge scope in Pakistan for Chinese investors to relocate their industries which would not only create a win-win situation but the Chinese investors can also avail huge benefits low-cost labour. It would also help transfer of technology to Pakistan.

Mian Abuzar Shad, Engineer Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry emphasized Pakistan’s strategic advantages as a prime destination for industrial relocation. They talked highly about the country’s geographic location, which serves as a gateway to South Asia, the Middle East and Central Asia offering access to a market of over 2 billion people.

They also briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s young, skilled and cost-competitive workforce, along with the government’s investor-friendly policies as key factors making the country an attractive investment hub.

They said that Pakistan is open for business and ready to welcome Chinese industries with open arms. Our country offers a unique combination of competitive labour costs, a growing domestic market, and a government that is fully committed to supporting foreign investors. With the strong foundation of CPEC and the unwavering friendship between Pakistan and China, we are confident that this partnership will bring mutual economic growth and prosperity.

The LCCI office-bearers also detailed the progress made in creating a conducive environment for foreign investors, including the establishment of state-of-the-art Special Economic Zones (SEZs), tax incentives and streamlined regulatory processes. They assured the Chinese delegation of the LCCI’s full support in facilitating their entry into the Pakistani market, providing guidance, and addressing any challenges they may face.

The Chinese delegation, comprising representatives from various industries, expressed strong interest in exploring opportunities in Pakistan. They acknowledged the country’s potential as a regional trade hub and praised the government’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business.

They added that Pakistan’s strategic location, coupled with its growing economy and supportive policies, makes it an ideal destination for Chinese industries looking to expand globally,“ said a representative of the Chinese delegation. We are excited to explore the opportunities here and contribute to the strengthening of Pakistan-China economic ties.

