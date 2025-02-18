AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-18

Ghulam Mustafa Qazi takes charge as ICMA Pakistan President

Published 18 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, FCMA, has assumed the role of President at the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan).

This development marks a significant milestone for the institute, as Qazi brings around 30 years of experience in industry and practice to the table.

Qazi’s impressive background includes serving as Vice President and Treasurer of ICMA Pakistan.

His international exposure, garnered through his involvement with SAFA, CAPA, and IFAC, will undoubtedly prove invaluable in his new role. As a renowned Public Speaker, Practicing Accountant and Tax Practitioner, Qazi is well-equipped to lead the institute towards continued growth and success.

Abdul Qayyum, CFO of Diamer Basha Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd. (WAPDA), has been elected as Hon. Treasurer. In addition to Qazi’s appointment, Muhammad Yasin, CFO of The Superior Group, has been elected as Vice President. Azeem Hussain Siddiqui, a respected tax Practitioner and Practicing accountant, will assume the role of Hon. Secretary.

These appointments are expected to further strengthen ICMA Pakistan’s position as a leading professional accounting body in the country.

ICMA Pakistan

