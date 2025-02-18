FUUAST, Russian varsity to organise international conference

KARACHI: The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST), in collaboration with Kazan Federal University of Russia will organise a two-day international conference focusing on literature, history, culture, and economic theories.

With over 110 research papers to be presented, the event aims to strengthen academic ties between Pakistan and Russia, fostering discussions on regional connectivity, trade, energy, security, and economic cooperation.

Speaking to media at FUUAST Gulshan Campus, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari of FUUAST welcomed the Russian delegation, including Professors Evgeniya Makhmotova and Veronica Usacheva.

However, the Russian scholars emphasised that educational collaboration will enhance mutual understanding between the two nations and help establish long-term academic exchanges. They praised Pakistan’s hospitality and expressed confidence that such initiatives would send a positive message to the world.

This conference marks a significant milestone in Pak-Russia academic relations, as it is the first international Russian conference hosted by Urdu University. A major focus of the discussions is on establishing student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and credit transfer agreements to facilitate academic mobility between the two institutions. Participants will also explore the historical ties between Russia and Pakistan while discussing avenues for bilateral trade and cooperation.

Professor Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating that Pakistan and Russia share strong diplomatic and economic ties, and such academic engagements will further deepen the relationship. He also announced that the Kazan Forum, scheduled for May 2025 at Kazan Federal University in Russia, will further strengthen educational cooperation and research collaborations between the two countries.

The conference, set to conclude on February 19, 2025, will offer key recommendations for enhancing bilateral educational and research partnerships, paving the way for future collaborations in academia and trade.

