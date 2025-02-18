AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-18

FUUAST, Russian varsity to organise international conference

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

KARACHI: The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST), in collaboration with Kazan Federal University of Russia will organise a two-day international conference focusing on literature, history, culture, and economic theories.

With over 110 research papers to be presented, the event aims to strengthen academic ties between Pakistan and Russia, fostering discussions on regional connectivity, trade, energy, security, and economic cooperation.

Speaking to media at FUUAST Gulshan Campus, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari of FUUAST welcomed the Russian delegation, including Professors Evgeniya Makhmotova and Veronica Usacheva.

However, the Russian scholars emphasised that educational collaboration will enhance mutual understanding between the two nations and help establish long-term academic exchanges. They praised Pakistan’s hospitality and expressed confidence that such initiatives would send a positive message to the world.

This conference marks a significant milestone in Pak-Russia academic relations, as it is the first international Russian conference hosted by Urdu University. A major focus of the discussions is on establishing student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and credit transfer agreements to facilitate academic mobility between the two institutions. Participants will also explore the historical ties between Russia and Pakistan while discussing avenues for bilateral trade and cooperation.

Professor Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating that Pakistan and Russia share strong diplomatic and economic ties, and such academic engagements will further deepen the relationship. He also announced that the Kazan Forum, scheduled for May 2025 at Kazan Federal University in Russia, will further strengthen educational cooperation and research collaborations between the two countries.

The conference, set to conclude on February 19, 2025, will offer key recommendations for enhancing bilateral educational and research partnerships, paving the way for future collaborations in academia and trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FUUAST FUUAST Gulshan Campus Kazan Federal University of Russia

Comments

200 characters

FUUAST, Russian varsity to organise international conference

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Business confidence rises, but concerns persist: Gallup

Read more stories