Water shortages: Hub industrial sector to observe ‘emergency strike’ on 20th

KARACHI: The industrial sector of Hub, a key manufacturing sector in the region, has announced plans to go on an emergency strike on Thursday, 20th February 2025.

The strike has been declared in response to the ongoing issue of water shortage in the area, despite numerous complaints and requests to local authorities for resolution.

The industrial sector, which plays a critical role in the local economy, has been facing severe challenges due to the lack of access to water, a vital resource for operations.

For several months, businesses have reported disruptions and an inability to function at full capacity, which has led to significant financial losses and a decline in production.

A spokesperson for the Hub Chamber of Commerce stated, “We have exhausted all channels of communication, from repeated complaints to local government bodies, yet the issue remains unresolved.

Without water, the industrial activities in this region cannot continue, and we have no choice but to take this drastic step to demand urgent action.“

The Hub Industrial Sector represents a wide range of businesses that contribute significantly to both the regional and national economy. The lack of water supply has not only affected the operations of factories but also placed the livelihoods of workers and local residents at risk.

The industrialists have emphasized that the strike will remain in place until the water issue is addressed, urging the local authorities to act swiftly and find an immediate solution to ensure the continuity of business operations in the area.

The Hub Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) have expressed its concern over the situation, calling on the authorities to prioritize this critical issue.

HCCI members have reiterated the need for immediate intervention to prevent further economic disruptions and ensure the sustainability of local businesses. The Hub Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting its members in finding a resolution, and is working with relevant stakeholders to facilitate dialogue and address the water crisis in Hub.

