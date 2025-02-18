AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-18

Water shortages: Hub industrial sector to observe ‘emergency strike’ on 20th

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

KARACHI: The industrial sector of Hub, a key manufacturing sector in the region, has announced plans to go on an emergency strike on Thursday, 20th February 2025.

The strike has been declared in response to the ongoing issue of water shortage in the area, despite numerous complaints and requests to local authorities for resolution.

The industrial sector, which plays a critical role in the local economy, has been facing severe challenges due to the lack of access to water, a vital resource for operations.

For several months, businesses have reported disruptions and an inability to function at full capacity, which has led to significant financial losses and a decline in production.

A spokesperson for the Hub Chamber of Commerce stated, “We have exhausted all channels of communication, from repeated complaints to local government bodies, yet the issue remains unresolved.

Without water, the industrial activities in this region cannot continue, and we have no choice but to take this drastic step to demand urgent action.“

The Hub Industrial Sector represents a wide range of businesses that contribute significantly to both the regional and national economy. The lack of water supply has not only affected the operations of factories but also placed the livelihoods of workers and local residents at risk.

The industrialists have emphasized that the strike will remain in place until the water issue is addressed, urging the local authorities to act swiftly and find an immediate solution to ensure the continuity of business operations in the area.

The Hub Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) have expressed its concern over the situation, calling on the authorities to prioritize this critical issue.

HCCI members have reiterated the need for immediate intervention to prevent further economic disruptions and ensure the sustainability of local businesses. The Hub Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting its members in finding a resolution, and is working with relevant stakeholders to facilitate dialogue and address the water crisis in Hub.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Industrial Sector HCCI water shortages

Comments

200 characters

Water shortages: Hub industrial sector to observe ‘emergency strike’ on 20th

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Business confidence rises, but concerns persist: Gallup

Read more stories