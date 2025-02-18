FPCCI leader greets visit by WB delegation

KARACHI: Aman Pracha, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), welcomed the visit of the high-level delegation of nine executive directors from the World Bank Group to Pakistan after 20 years.

He said that this visit will open strong prospects for discussions on economic development projects, investment opportunities, and the implementation strategy of the recently approved $40 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the next decade.

Pracha mentioned that the visit would likely lead to the formulation of a strategy for effectively implementing the economic development projects, investment opportunities, and the $40 billion CPF for the coming decade.

He also highlighted that meetings with business leaders, educational institutions, and various sectors of civil society during the visit would have positive effects, contributing to the country’s economic improvement.

He said that the $40 billion investment under the Country Partnership Framework is highly encouraging. The $20 billion investment in Pakistan’s private sector under IFC will boost the national economy, while projects in health, education, youth development, and social sectors will lead to new milestones of growth.

