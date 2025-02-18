Steps being taken to turn federal capital into a pollen allergy-free city

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other stakeholders has reiterated taking all possible measures to make the federal capital a pollen allergy-free city.

In this connection a high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health, Dr Mukhtar Bharath, to discuss maximum possible preventive measures against pollen allergy.

The meeting focused on the strategies to effectively tackle the increasing problem of pollen allergy in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that all-out efforts are being taken to combat pollen allergy in Islamabad as per a comprehensive plan prepared by all the stakeholders under the leadership of Dr Bharath.

During the session, representatives from the CDA provided insights into the ongoing measures regarding the removal of wild mulberry trees, which have been identified as a primary contributor to pollen allergies.

The prime minister’s coordinator said that the pollen count is on an incremental rise in last seasons, in the capital city, and has accordingly directed the ministry and relevant stakeholders to take immediate remedial measures while submitting a comprehensive plan aiming at significant reduction of allergy cases in Islamabad, prior to the next season.

He added that the pollen season is likely to start in early March in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and expected to attain peak during the second fortnight of March and extend till the end of April. The Metrological Department had identified paper mulberry trees as significant contributor of pollens, followed by pine trees and grasses escalating the pollen count in the air.

Dr Bharath highlighted the need for replacement of pollen producing trees from Islamabad to reduce the surge of allergy cases before the next season, adding that the proactive measures are being taken in the light of the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister’s coordinator on health reinforced the government’s commitment, stating that health is our top priority and a special emphasis is placed on reducing pollen allergies from the city in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

“I take this opportunity to urge all concerned to submit revised plans immediately, for submission to the prime minister for his approval, and public to join hands in making Islamabad “Allergy Free”.”

Dr Bharath stated that the government is committed to implementing effective measures to control pollen allergies in Islamabad and pointed out that environmental experts consider wild mulberry trees as the leading cause of allergic reactions due to pollen release. To address this, a comprehensive strategy has been developed, which is now in the execution phase.

He highlighted that the process of cutting down over 5,000 out of 7,000 trees at F-9 Park has been completed. “The phased removal of wild mulberry trees is ongoing as part of our commitment to eliminate pollen allergies from the region. Simultaneously, we are planting new environmentally friendly trees to promote a healthier ecosystem,” Dr Bharath explained.

Dr Bharath further emphasised that the action plan for cutting down trees in the H-8 and H-9 sectors near the Shakarparian area of the Margalla Hills has also been executed. By April, the remaining trees will be removed, and the planting of environmentally friendly replacements will commence.

He said the government has demonstrated a solid commitment to controlling pollen allergies and improving the overall air quality for the residents of Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Health and Director General (DG) Health Ministry, Member Environment of CDA along with his team, DG Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Head of Allergy Centre-NIH, District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority and other senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

