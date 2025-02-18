AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Pakistan

Kurram: Two killed as assailants attack truck convoy

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Armed assailants targeted a convoy of trucks carrying essential supplies to Parachinar in Lower Kurram region.

Sources in police and eyewitnesses told Business Recorder via telephone on Monday that the attack occurred in areas of Char Khel, Uchat, Bagan, and Mandori. They said the armed attackers sprayed bullets at convoy with automatic weapons, killing a driver and a security personnel. Four other drivers, a police officer, women, and children also sustained severe injuries.

Furthermore, police revealed that the masked assailants looted and torched the trucks, leaving more than 35 vehicles stranded in the area. Whereas, police added over nine trucks loaded with essential items, managed to escape and reach Ali Zai area, safely. Over 22 trucks returned to Thall, most of them ransacked.

Security forces launched a major operation soon after the happening in the three affected areas.

Traders and tribal chieftains of Lower Kurram have condemned the incident, urging the government to take stern action against the perpetrators, disrupting peace and tranquillity in the region.

Expressing deep concern over the looting and burning of vehicles despite the presence of security forces, locals criticised the authorities for failing to protect trade convoys and passengers.

The traders termed the horrific act as an attempt to sabotage peace in the region. They called upon the provincial government to ensure the permanent reopening of the Thall-Parachinar Road, warning that public frustration over the deteriorating security situation is growing.

