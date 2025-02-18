AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-18

Poll ‘rigging’, 26th Amendment cases: PTI for expediting process

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday demanded the judiciary to expedite cases related to alleged rigging in 2024 general elections and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI secretary-general Salman Akram Raja, and others also called for immediate release of all PTI political prisoners, including their party’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar said that his party had filed 74 petitions against election rigging, but the courts have failed to announce any verdicts till today.

He also criticised the 26th Constitutional Amendment, highlighting that under the 26th Amendment almost 46 judges were appointed to the superior judiciary, including 12 in Sindh, 10 in Peshawar, nine in Lahore, three in Balochistan, and two in Islamabad.

Gohar said that the case related to the contentious constitutional amendment must be heard and decided by the judiciary.

Ayub also demanded the judiciary to stand up for the rule of law and order releasing all political prisoners, including party founder Khan — who has been behind bars since August 2023.

Ayub claimed that jail amenities have been taken back from Khan, which he deserved as the former premier of the country. He also alleged that the PTI founder was kept in isolation by restricting access to him at Adiala jail.

Ayub claimed that the rulers were making false claims of economic progress and a reduction in inflation. He went on to say that nobody was ready to invest due to present circumstances as the economy is at the brink of collapse while there is no truth in the government’s claim of turning the economy around.

Raja reiterated his demand to appoint more judges to the election tribunals. He criticised that only two jurists were appointed to the tribunals hearing election-related petitions in Punjab.

The opposition leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, said that the country could not see political stability until free and fair elections were held. He also stressed legislation aimed at providing relief to the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Omar Ayub Gohar Ali Khan 2024 general elections 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

Poll ‘rigging’, 26th Amendment cases: PTI for expediting process

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Business confidence rises, but concerns persist: Gallup

Read more stories