Poll ‘rigging’, 26th Amendment cases: PTI for expediting process

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday demanded the judiciary to expedite cases related to alleged rigging in 2024 general elections and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI secretary-general Salman Akram Raja, and others also called for immediate release of all PTI political prisoners, including their party’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar said that his party had filed 74 petitions against election rigging, but the courts have failed to announce any verdicts till today.

He also criticised the 26th Constitutional Amendment, highlighting that under the 26th Amendment almost 46 judges were appointed to the superior judiciary, including 12 in Sindh, 10 in Peshawar, nine in Lahore, three in Balochistan, and two in Islamabad.

Gohar said that the case related to the contentious constitutional amendment must be heard and decided by the judiciary.

Ayub also demanded the judiciary to stand up for the rule of law and order releasing all political prisoners, including party founder Khan — who has been behind bars since August 2023.

Ayub claimed that jail amenities have been taken back from Khan, which he deserved as the former premier of the country. He also alleged that the PTI founder was kept in isolation by restricting access to him at Adiala jail.

Ayub claimed that the rulers were making false claims of economic progress and a reduction in inflation. He went on to say that nobody was ready to invest due to present circumstances as the economy is at the brink of collapse while there is no truth in the government’s claim of turning the economy around.

Raja reiterated his demand to appoint more judges to the election tribunals. He criticised that only two jurists were appointed to the tribunals hearing election-related petitions in Punjab.

The opposition leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, said that the country could not see political stability until free and fair elections were held. He also stressed legislation aimed at providing relief to the nation.

