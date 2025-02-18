AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-18

Fazl criticises govt policies

Naveed Butt Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that the government has to put its thumb on whatever ‘the establishment decides behind closed doors’.

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, he said, the fact is that there is no political civilian authority in the country.

He said that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is not hidden from anyone, the rulers are unaware of the country’s affairs, and tomorrow both the government and the opposition will be responsible for it.

He said that the common man in the country has neither employment nor protection of life and property. He said that thousands of people are becoming unemployed, and who cares about it? He said that policies about the integrity of the country are not being made in the Parliament. But such polices are being made behind the close doors, he claimed.

Maulana said, “The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is not hidden from anyone. We are fighting against armed groups there; our peace, economy and honour and dignity are the same, but we should realise that there is no writ of government in the two provinces.”

He said if the rulers are unaware of the country’s affairs, then where are the decisions made? Tomorrow, both the government and the opposition will be responsible in the eyes of the people, he said.

National Assembly Khyber pakhtunkhwa Maulana Fazlur Rehman Jamiat Ulema e Islam

