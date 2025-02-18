AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-18

PARTLY FACETIOUS: In the fitness of things

Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

“It was in the fitness of things…”

“Not happening.”

“It’s already happened…wait…what were you thinking I meant!”

“I thought, the how shall I put it…the refurbished stadium should be renamed and this time renamed not to honour a friend of the country who died rather ignominiously but…”

“Wasn’t he the one who gave many, many, bulletproof Mercedes’ or was it BMWs that, as per the law in the Land of the Pure, were retained by the then head of government after paying a small percentage of the total value of the car and…”

“Hey, there was nothing illegal about that and…”

“Anyway, why can’t we name the stadium after one of our own cricket heroes…”

“If you are going where I think you are going, then I would strongly urge you to shut the hell up.”

“A man who has become a taboo in one discipline is surely not a taboo in all.”

“It’s a matter of whether the tabooed discipline is smaller, much smaller, than the non-taboo…”

“Give up, my friend, it ain’t gonna happen; in any case, that is not what I was referring to when I said it was in the fitness of things…”

“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) has come a long way, hasn’t she – from dawn leaks to smug as a bug next to the….”

“That’s also a no, no subject. But smug as a bug? I mean, since when did bugs get smug.”

“Since their trainer, Parveen Rashid, was not around.”

“Parvez for you, and besides you forget he was the fall guy in the Dawn leaks, so his absence is understandable.”

“Hmm, but that too wasn’t what I was referring to when I said it was in the fitness of things. I was referring to European bashing by the Trump appointees.”

“You know, on a scale of one to ten, I reckon that the US insistence of doing more is perhaps preferable to the message given to the Europeans – you are out of the picture.”

“Ha ha, that’s certainly true.”

“I have to concur.”

