Schedule of Senate by-polls in Balochistan announced

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for Senate by-election in Balochistan, following resignation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) Senator Muhammad Qasim.

The election for the vacant general seat will take place on March 8 at Balochistan Assembly, which had fallen vacant after Qasim – one of the two members of Senate who had voted in favour of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in October last year – was forced to step down by his party.

On 21 October 2024, he defected from his party’s position and voted in favour of the 26th amendment. On 22 October, he resigned from the Senate.

A notification issued by the ECP, said that nomination papers will be accepted on February 18 and 19, with the scrutiny process concluding by February 22.

ECP Balochistan Assembly BNP Senator Muhammad Qasim

